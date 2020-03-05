Confirmed coronavirus cases climb to 14 in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County has climbed to 14, according to Santa Clara Public Health.
On Wednesday, three new patients were confirmed.
The twelfth case is an adult male who is currently hospitalized. The details of his exposure are currently under investigation.
The thirteenth and fourteenth cases are two adult males who have been in close contact with an already existing case.
These two men have been isolated at home.
Due to the privacy of the patients, no other details will be released.
