Contra Costa among 1st CA counties to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The first shipments of the Moderna vaccine are on the way to California.

The vaccine was loaded onto planes in preparation to be shipped across the country.

This vaccine will pave the way for even more frontline workers to get vaccinated.

“The Moderna vaccine has arrived and that is indeed good news,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Among counties here in the Bay Area, officials at Contra Costa Health Services confirmed that Monday morning they received 13,800 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Contra Costa was among the first counties in the state of California slated to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

That list includes Del Norte, Orange, San Luis Obispo, Tehama, and Tuolome County.

As for public health departments here in the Bay Area, officials at Alameda County’s Public Health say they’re expecting to receive 14,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine no later than Christmas Eve.

Officials at the San Francisco Department of Public Health COVID Command Center say they expect to receive approximately 6,000 doses later in the week, and that the state of California has assured San Francisco that vaccines will continue to distribute to counties on a consistent rolling basis.

Among Bay Area private hospitals, officials at UCSF Medical Center say they anticipate receiving 7,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine early this week.

Sutter Health is expecting 25,000 doses in the coming weeks.

Stanford Medical Center is expecting 13,000 in the coming days.

Kaiser Permanente is also expecting to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine but officials there did not provide a specific timeline for it to arrive.

Governor Newsom wants Californians to know hundreds-of-thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine are on the way.

“672,600 to be exact is what we anticipate receiving this week. 110-thousand we already have,” Newsom said.

As for the distribution plan, once the vaccine arrives, most Bay Area hospitals and health departments that KRON4 spoke with say they will follow the state’s distribution plan which prioritizes health care workers in high-risk settings.