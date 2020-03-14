Contra Costa County bans gatherings of 100 or more due to coronavirus

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Contra Costa County is joining other Bay Area counties in banning large gatherings in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Contra Costa County Health Officer announced Saturday they are banning public and private gatherings of more than 100 people.

The order will go into effect at midnight and will remain in place until Tuesday, March 31.

The ban includes events like parties, event centers, sporting events and conferences but it excludes shopping centers and office spaces.

County officials said the ban could be extended if needed.

There are 25 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Contra Costa County.

Other counties that have banned large gatherings include Santa Clara and San Francisco.

