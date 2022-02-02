Contra Costa County explores lifting indoor mask mandate

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In two weeks, California’s indoor masking mandate is set to expire.

At that time, local public health departments are expecting that order to be lifted.

This comes as communities are reporting the worst of the omicron variant surge is behind us.

In Contra Costa county, the local mask mandate may stay in place if its own criteria are not met.

The high number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, rather than a reduction in positive case rates, will determine whether Contra Costa Health Services chooses to lift its local indoor mask order.

California is expected to allow its own indoor mask mandate to expire on Feb. 15.

The public health department’s leadership spoke with the county’s board of supervisors during its meeting Tuesday.

“We have had hospitals report that they’re approaching, and at one, 90-percent of their ICU capacity,” said Contra Costa County Health Service Director Anna Roth.

“Some systems are deferring elective surgeries still. So, we’re still not there where we want to be for the health care systems,” said Contra Costa County Director of Public Health Ori Tzvieli.

Based on its current local health order, the county needs to meet three metrics in order to lift the mask mandate.

County needs to be in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moderate yellow tier for at least three weeks. As of now, the county has been in the red for 35 consecutive days. There must be fewer than 75 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Currently, there are 263. 80 percent of the county’s population must be fully vaccinated — a number that is at 79.9 percent. OR eight weeks have passed since vaccine eligibility opened up to 5 to 11-year-olds — it has been three months.

For now, hospitalizations will drive the public health department’s decision on what happens in two weeks.

“We want to make sure that everyone in the community, when they go to a hospital is able to receive high-quality care,” Tzvieli said.

As for the level of transmission, the number of new positive cases is down 34.5 percent this past week.