Contra Costa County officials urge schools to remain open amid omicron surge

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Amid the latest COVID-19 surge, Contra Costa County officials stated the importance of having students in classrooms full-time.

On Tuesday, Contra Costa County Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey and Deputy Health Officer Dr. Ori Tzvieli urged schools to stay open as evidence from the pandemic shows that students learn best with access to resources and interacting physically with classmates.

“We have seen that students are better off in school than in distance learning,” County

Superintendent of Schools Lynn Mackey said. “The county office of education continues to work with the

health department and our school districts to maintain in-person learning and do it safely. The safety of

students, staff, and families remains our top priority during this pandemic.”

Schools across California are back in person and some no longer offer remote learning.

In Contra Costa County, schools are working with the Office of Education and Health Services to implement school guidelines from the Department of Public Health.

“We have learned a lot of hard lessons over the last two years as we have worked through this

pandemic,” said Dr. Tzvieli. “For many students, remote learning does not support student mental health,

emotional health, and academic well-being the way that in-person learning does. There are very few

instances where closing schools is the best option from a public health perspective.”

Dr. Tzvieli noted that omicron is highly contagious but appears to have milder symptoms, and said children are not as likely to get sick in school settings.

“We stand ready to support local school board members and superintendents with the information

and resources they need to take the steps necessary to keep students in school safely,” Superintendent

Mackey said.

“The best way to keep people healthy during this latest surge is to continue all the proven layers of

protection: vaccinations and booster shots for eligible people, masking, testing, hand washing and

remaining home when sick,” Dr. Tzvieli said.

For the latest COVID-19 updates, visit the Contra Costa Health website.