Contra Costa County prepares care sites in case of surge in COVID-19 patients

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Preparations are underway to set up a care site for COVID-19 patients at the Contra Costa Event Center in case of a surge in patients at hospitals.

The center would be available for 43 patients who need medical care but are not severe enough to be hospitalized.

“The Fairgrounds alternate care site is a great example of State, County, City and non-profit agencies coming together to create increased capacity to care for patients needing fewer resources, which frees up critical hospital beds in our healthcare system to fight COVID-19,” said Federal Glover, District V Supervisor.

The event center is located at the Contra Costa Fairgrounds.

The Red Cross is working with the county to ensure the communities safety.

In Richmond, the Craneway Pavilion is prepared with 250 beds for COVID-positive patients.

If a surge occurs, patients will first be taken to the Craneway Pavillion followed by the Concord Shelter and Philip Doran Respite Center.

The event center would be the last facility to open should it be necessary.

“Although the City of Antioch did not request for the County to select a site within our city, we understand the gravity of the moment,” said Antioch Mayor Sean Wright. “In the fight to save lives, the world has been asked to step up and do more, Antioch is no exception to this reality. By working together, we will hopefully be able to minimize the number of lives lost to this horrible pandemic.”

