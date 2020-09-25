Contra Costa County requires private healthcare facilities to provide expedited COVID tests

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Contra Costa County Health Department is issuing a new demand involving COVID tests.

It’s now requiring private healthcare facilities to provide expedited tests.

This comes on the heels of some slow tests that could have led to the spread of the virus.

“We need all of these tests to happen quickly so that everyone knows and can take action accordingly,” Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

Dr. Chris Farnitano says tests in the county have lagged behind at times and that can put residents, especially essential workers at a risk – potentially exposing people to the virus unknowingly.

“This is for the big providers, Kaiser, John Muir to offer rapid tests to protect everyone,” Farnitano said.

The health order takes effect on October 8. County officials say it reflects the increasingly vital need to test more people more quickly for the health and welfare of all residents as they work in the county and beyond.

“Getting a test is important – the knowledge is important for all. This order mandates that essential workers those who have symptoms close contact with COVID case, and people identified by the county as needing priority testing can get a test without a doctor’s note,” Farnitano said.

The doctor says about 2,300 people get tested every day in the county. The goal is 4,500.

