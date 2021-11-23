Contra Costa health officials brace for holiday COVID-19 surge

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials in Contra Costa County are bracing for a holiday surge in COVID cases as more people are hitting the road and planning large gatherings.

As more of us are taking to the skies or hitting the road for the holidays, Contra Costa Health Services Health Officer, Dr. Chris Farnitano says we are in better shape locally to prevent a repeat of last winter’s surge in COVID-19 cases.

He points to the availability of the vaccine.

In Contra Costa County, more than 74% of the population is fully vaccinated, outpacing the rest of the country.

Kids 5-years of age and older have been eligible for weeks.

Still, he says the county’s population is not projected to reach the 80% full vaccination threshold until the end of the year.

He says it is essential all eligible adults also receive their booster shots.

“Immunity wanes — especially in older adults, but even in younger adults. It’s still, in younger people, it gets very very good protection against severe disease and hospitalization. But we also want to prevent spread,” Dr. Farnitano said.

In the past two weeks, hospitalizations resulting from the virus are down nearly 4.5% and active cases are down nearly 20%.

Numbers Dr. Farnitano expects will increase with more indoor large gatherings.

“The vaccine definitely makes a big difference, and I think that will keep us from as severe a surge as we had last winter,” Dr. Farnitano said.

Regardless of your vaccination status, Dr. Farnitano suggests getting tested for the virus before and after your holiday trips.