Contra Costa health officials report signs of winter COVID-19 surge

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – Public health officials in Contra Costa County are reporting early signs of a winter COVID-19 surge.

Doctors say Thanksgiving gatherings are likely to blame and the public health department expects winter holiday celebrations to worsen the problem.

“We’re seeing early signs of a winter surge,” Public Health Director Ori Tzvieli said.

Dr. Ori Tzvieli says the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in Contra Costa County has been in the east. That’s where vaccination rates are lower than the rest of the population.

Richmond, Concord, and Antioch have reported the highest number of cases the past two weeks.

Overall, Dr. Tzvieli says the virus appears to be spreading most among school-aged children and young adults.

“I just spoke with our contact-tracers today and they said that some of the numbers that have come through just in the last few days are approaching some of the Summer numbers we saw back in August. So, that is concerning,” Dr. Tzvieli said.

Dr. Tzvieli is the Public Health Director for Contra Costa Health Services. He says in the past two weeks, active COVID-19 cases have increased nearly 12-percent. Adding that in the past month, cases are up around 30-percent.

He believes that is tied directly to Thanksgiving gatherings, combined with a reluctance by the public to receive a booster shot.

More than 77% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated but only about 30% have received a booster.

“I’m happy to say that we’ve added some more capacity. So, even if you look at scheduling your booster today compared to three or four days ago, there’s more appointments available,” Dr. Tzvieli said.

At this point, there are no reported cases of the omicron variant in the county.

The delta variant is the dominant strain causing infections but Dr. Tzvieli adds that the booster provides protection against both, and all adults are eligible for the shot.