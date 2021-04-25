Contra Costa surpasses one million vaccine doses

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (KRON) -Contra Costa County has administered more than one million COVID-19 vaccines as of this morning.

They are the latest county in California to do so.

The county is way ahead of schedule.

In January, health care workers administered 65,000 doses.

they set a goal then, to adminster one million covid shots by the fourth of july.

The county received an abundance of vaccines and they moved up their deadline to Memorial Day.

This allowed them to expand their vaccine eligibility earlier than the state did.

Now, they’re giving 15-thousand doses during the weekdays.

About 2/3 of the county’s population ages 16 and older have now received at least one vaccine dose.

44.3% of eligible resident are already fully vaccinated. That’s close to 410,000 residens.

Santa Clara and Alameda have also hit the milestone.