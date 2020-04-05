Coronavirus: 1 dead, 2 infected at Marin County assisted living facility

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Three people tested positive for coronavirus and one of them has died at a Memory Care assisted living facility in Marin County.

The woman passed away on Saturday at WindChime of Marin in Kentfield, according Jeffery Smith with Integral Senior Living.

Smith said the facility is taking COVID-19 very seriously and the health and safety of the residents and staff is their top priority.

They have put several safety measures in place to protect the residents and employees at the facility.

The facility is not allowing visitors, taking residents’ temperatures daily, and encouraging them to wash their hands frequently.

Smith said they are practicing self-isolation with their residents and their caregivers are in full PPE.

The facility is also continuing to monitor and follow all directives of state and local governments, including following CDC guidelines and local health departments.

