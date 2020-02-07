Coronavirus: 8 Americans among those infected on cruise ship in Japan

YOKOHAMA, Japan (CNN) – A total of 61 people onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama – including 8 Americans – have confirmed coronavirus infections.
This comes after the ship was docked after one passenger tested positive for the virus.
The Japanese government said Friday that those who test positive would be moved to local hospitals, but the Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary would not comment on the severity of the cases.
Here are the confirmed cases on board the Diamond Princess:
Guests
- 28 – Japan
- 11 – US
- 7 – Australia
- 7 – Canada
- 3 – Hong Kong
- 1 – Argentina
- 1 – Taiwan
- 1 – New Zealand
- 1 – UK
Crew members
- 1 – Philippines
The coronavirus has killed more than 630 people, the majority in China.
Globally, it has infected over 31,400 people across 25 countries and territories.
