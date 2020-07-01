Coronavirus: Bandana is least effective form of face mask, study says

Scientists at Florida Atlantic University are experimenting with different non-medical masks to find the most effective face covering to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
They “delivered” a sneeze or cough from a mannequin head wearing varying face coverings, and used lasers to detect respiratory droplets.
Their results showed that droplets from an uncovered cough were able to travel more than 8 feet.
Droplets from a bandana-covered cough traveled three feet.
With a folded cotton handkerchief, droplets traveled a feet and three inches.
And with the cone-style masks, they traveled about 8 inches.
Stitched-quilting fabric masks were the most effective, with droplets traveling 2.5 inches.
