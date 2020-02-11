Coronavirus case confirmed in San Diego making it 7th in California

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (AP/CNN) – An evacuee from China has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been isolated at a San Diego hospital.

A person with direct knowledge of the matter tells The Associated Press Monday that the person is an adult who arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar last week from Wuhan, the epicenter of the Chinese outbreak.

Several other people on the same flight were also hospitalized for observation but several have been cleared and released.

Hundreds of people have been quarantined at military bases around the country until it’s confirmed that they don’t have the virus.

No further details on the patient’s condition were provided.

The patient is the seventh person in California who has contracted the virus and the 13th in the United States.

Others have been confirmed in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Washington state and Wisconsin.

