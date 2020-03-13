Coronavirus cases in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the United States, including here in the Bay Area.

As of Saturday, there are more than 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus and two deaths in the Bay Area.

Saturday, March 14: Stanford University released a statement on Friday confirming that an undergraduate student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Santa Clara County announced 17 new cases Saturday morning bringing the total in the county to 91.

In San Francisco, 5 new people tested positive for the coronavirus brining the total to 28.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

County Cases Deaths Santa Clara 91 2 San Mateo 20 0 San Francisco 28 0 Contra Costa 25 0 Alameda 7 0 Solano 6 0 Sonoma 3 0 Marin 3 0 Napa 0 0

Friday, March 13: Health officials announced the second coronavirus death in the Santa Clara County Friday evening. She was a woman in hers 80s. She was hospitalized on March 9 and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by health officials on March 13.

The first coronavirus death was reported on March 9. The woman was in her 60s and was the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county who had not traveled internationally or had contact with an already infected patient.

In San Jose, six firefighters have tested positive for coronavirus and 70 others are being monitored after possible exposure to the virus.

San Jose Minetta Airport confirmed Friday a fourth TSA agent that worked at the airport tested positive for COVID-19.

