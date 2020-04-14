List of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area by county & city

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the United States, including here in the Bay Area.
Below you will find a breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area by county and by cities where the information is available.
Here’s a breakdown by county:
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Santa Clara
|Cases: 1,833
|Deaths: 69
|San Mateo
|Cases: 767
|Deaths: 28
|San Francisco
|Cases: 1,019
|Deaths: 17
|Contra Costa
|Cases: 631
|Deaths: 16
|Alameda
|Cases: 1,007
|Deaths: 39
|Marin
|Cases: 184
|Deaths: 10
|Solano
|Cases: 141
|Deaths: 2
|Sonoma
|Cases: 163
|Deaths: 2
|Napa
|Cases: 39
|Deaths: 2
|Total
|Cases: 5,784
|Deaths: 185
Several health departments in the Bay Area are now providing coronavirus cases by city within their county.
KRON4 compiled the data from Alameda, County Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, and Solano counties so they are all in one place. Find your county and city below:
*Last updated as of April 16, 2 p.m.
Alameda County
|City
|Confirmed Cases
|Alameda
|26
|Albany
|<10
|Berkeley
|39
|Dublin
|20
|Emeryville
|<10
|Fremont
|83
|Hayward
|190
|Livermore
|29
|Newark
|30
|Oakland
|242
|Piedmont
|10
|Pleasanton
|47
|San Leandro
|59
|Union City
|47
|Unincorporated
|130
|Under Investigation
|6
|Santa Rita Jail
|27
|Known Homeless
|<10
|No Addresses (May Be Homeless)
|11
|Total
|1,007
Contra Costa County
|City
|Confirmed Cases
|Alamo
|17
|Antioch
|46
|Bay Point
|31
|Bethel Island
|1
|Brentwood
|40
|Clayton
|5
|Concord
|60
|Danville
|22
|Discovery Bay
|7
|El Cerrito
|9
|El Sobrante
|17
|Hercules
|9
|Lafayette
|15
|Martinez
|10
|Moraga
|7
|Oakley
|25
|Orinda
|36
|Pacheco
|5
|Pinole
|11
|Pittsburg
|49
|Pleasant Hill
|32
|Richmond
|66
|Rodeo
|6
|San Pablo
|31
|San Ramon
|27
|Walnut Creek
|37
|Other/Unspecified
|10
|Total
|631
Marin County
*Marin Health and Human Services released cases by region rather than by city
|Region
|Confirmed Cases
|Central Marin
|37
|Novato
|33
|San Anselmo and Fairfax
|14
|San Rafael
|56
|Southern Marin
|41
|West Main
|<10
|Total
|184
Napa County
|City/Town
|Confirmed Cases
|American Canyon
|3
|Calistoga
|1
|Deer Park/Angwin
|0
|Lake Berryessa
|0
|Napa
|25
|Saint Helena
|1
|Yountville
|0
|Other Unincorporated
|9
|Total
|39
Santa Clara County
|City
|Confirmed Cases
|Campbell
|28
|Cupertino
|21
|Gilroy
|35
|Los Altos
|21
|Los Altos Hills
|<10
|Los Gatos
|23
|Milpitas
|59
|Monte Sereno
|<10
|Morgan Hill
|31
|Mountain View
|40
|Palo Alto
|63
|San Jose
|1,202
|Santa Clara
|83
|Saratoga
|10
|Sunnyvale
|99
|Other/Unknown
|106
|Total
|1,833
Solano County
|City
|Confirmed Cases
|Benicia
|<10
|Dixon
|<10
|Fairfield
|35
|Rio Vista
|<10
|Suisun City
|10
|Vacaville
|24
|Vallejo
|53
|Unincorporated
|<10
|Total
|141
