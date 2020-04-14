Live Now
List of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area by county & city

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the United States, including here in the Bay Area.

Below you will find a breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area by county and by cities where the information is available.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

CountyCasesDeaths
Santa ClaraCases: 1,833Deaths: 69
San MateoCases: 767Deaths: 28
San FranciscoCases: 1,019Deaths: 17
Contra CostaCases: 631Deaths: 16
AlamedaCases: 1,007Deaths: 39
MarinCases: 184Deaths: 10
SolanoCases: 141Deaths: 2
SonomaCases: 163Deaths: 2
NapaCases: 39Deaths: 2
TotalCases: 5,784Deaths: 185

Several health departments in the Bay Area are now providing coronavirus cases by city within their county.

KRON4 compiled the data from Alameda, County Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, and Solano counties so they are all in one place. Find your county and city below:

*Last updated as of April 16, 2 p.m.

Alameda County

CityConfirmed Cases
Alameda26
Albany<10
Berkeley39
Dublin20
Emeryville<10
Fremont83
Hayward190
Livermore29
Newark30
Oakland242
Piedmont10
Pleasanton47
San Leandro59
Union City47
Unincorporated130
Under Investigation6
Santa Rita Jail27
Known Homeless<10
No Addresses (May Be Homeless)11
Total1,007
Source: Alameda County Public Health Department

Contra Costa County

CityConfirmed Cases
Alamo17
Antioch46
Bay Point31
Bethel Island1
Brentwood40
Clayton5
Concord60
Danville22
Discovery Bay 7
El Cerrito9
El Sobrante17
Hercules9
Lafayette15
Martinez10
Moraga7
Oakley25
Orinda36
Pacheco5
Pinole11
Pittsburg49
Pleasant Hill32
Richmond66
Rodeo6
San Pablo31
San Ramon27
Walnut Creek37
Other/Unspecified10
Total631
Source: Contra Costa Health Services

Marin County

*Marin Health and Human Services released cases by region rather than by city

RegionConfirmed Cases
Central Marin37
Novato33
San Anselmo and Fairfax14
San Rafael56
Southern Marin 41
West Main<10
Total184
Source: Marin Health and Human Services

Napa County

City/TownConfirmed Cases
American Canyon3
Calistoga1
Deer Park/Angwin0
Lake Berryessa0
Napa25
Saint Helena1
Yountville0
Other Unincorporated9
Total39
Source: Napa County Public Health Department

Santa Clara County

CityConfirmed Cases
Campbell28
Cupertino21
Gilroy35
Los Altos21
Los Altos Hills<10
Los Gatos23
Milpitas59
Monte Sereno<10
Morgan Hill31
Mountain View40
Palo Alto63
San Jose1,202
Santa Clara83
Saratoga10
Sunnyvale99
Other/Unknown106
Total1,833
Source: Santa Clara County Public Health

Solano County

CityConfirmed Cases
Benicia<10
Dixon<10
Fairfield35
Rio Vista<10
Suisun City10
Vacaville24
Vallejo53
Unincorporated<10
Total141
Source: Solano County Public Health

