List of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area by county & city

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Coronavirus cases continue to grow across the United States, including here in the Bay Area.

Below you will find a breakdowns of COVID-19 cases in the Bay Area by county and by cities where the information is available.

Here’s a breakdown by county:

County Cases Deaths Santa Clara Cases: 1,833 Deaths: 69 San Mateo Cases: 767 Deaths: 28 San Francisco Cases: 1,019 Deaths: 17 Contra Costa Cases: 631 Deaths: 16 Alameda Cases: 1,007 Deaths: 39 Marin Cases: 184 Deaths: 10 Solano Cases: 141 Deaths: 2 Sonoma Cases: 163 Deaths: 2 Napa Cases: 39 Deaths: 2 Total Cases: 5,784 Deaths: 185

Several health departments in the Bay Area are now providing coronavirus cases by city within their county.

KRON4 compiled the data from Alameda, County Costa, Marin, Napa, Santa Clara, and Solano counties so they are all in one place. Find your county and city below:

*Last updated as of April 16, 2 p.m.

Alameda County

City Confirmed Cases Alameda 26 Albany <10 Berkeley 39 Dublin 20 Emeryville <10 Fremont 83 Hayward 190 Livermore 29 Newark 30 Oakland 242 Piedmont 10 Pleasanton 47 San Leandro 59 Union City 47 Unincorporated 130 Under Investigation 6 Santa Rita Jail 27 Known Homeless <10 No Addresses (May Be Homeless) 11 Total 1,007 Source: Alameda County Public Health Department

Contra Costa County

City Confirmed Cases Alamo 17 Antioch 46 Bay Point 31 Bethel Island 1 Brentwood 40 Clayton 5 Concord 60 Danville 22 Discovery Bay 7 El Cerrito 9 El Sobrante 17 Hercules 9 Lafayette 15 Martinez 10 Moraga 7 Oakley 25 Orinda 36 Pacheco 5 Pinole 11 Pittsburg 49 Pleasant Hill 32 Richmond 66 Rodeo 6 San Pablo 31 San Ramon 27 Walnut Creek 37 Other/Unspecified 10 Total 631 Source: Contra Costa Health Services

Marin County

*Marin Health and Human Services released cases by region rather than by city

Region Confirmed Cases Central Marin 37 Novato 33 San Anselmo and Fairfax 14 San Rafael 56 Southern Marin 41 West Main <10 Total 184 Source: Marin Health and Human Services

Napa County

City/Town Confirmed Cases American Canyon 3 Calistoga 1 Deer Park/Angwin 0 Lake Berryessa 0 Napa 25 Saint Helena 1 Yountville 0 Other Unincorporated 9 Total 39 Source: Napa County Public Health Department

Santa Clara County

City Confirmed Cases Campbell 28 Cupertino 21 Gilroy 35 Los Altos 21 Los Altos Hills <10 Los Gatos 23 Milpitas 59 Monte Sereno <10 Morgan Hill 31 Mountain View 40 Palo Alto 63 San Jose 1,202 Santa Clara 83 Saratoga 10 Sunnyvale 99 Other/Unknown 106 Total 1,833 Source: Santa Clara County Public Health

Solano County

City Confirmed Cases Benicia <10 Dixon <10 Fairfield 35 Rio Vista <10 Suisun City 10 Vacaville 24 Vallejo 53 Unincorporated <10 Total 141 Source: Solano County Public Health

