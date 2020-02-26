Live Now
Coronavirus could cause shortage of Diet Coke, Coke Zero if supply of artificial sweeteners from China deteriorates

by: CNN

(CNN) – Coca-Cola is being impacted by the coronavirus.

The company says the disease has disrupted its supply chain, and artificial sweeteners from China could be in shorter supply if the outbreak continues.

Coca-Cola disclosed Monday as part of its annual report that it has initiated contingent supply plans and doesn’t foresee a short-term impact.

The company did not specify which sweetener or sweeteners were affected by the supply and export delays.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola declined to comment beyond its annual report.

