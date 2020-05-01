Coronavirus pandemic could last up to 2 years, new report says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new report released Thursday reveals the coronavirus isn’t going away anytime soon.

According to the report by the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, the coronavirus pandemic could last between 18 and 24 months and won’t cease until 60% to 70% of the population is immune.

Researchers noted that the virus spreads more easily than the typical flu due to a longer incubation period – 14 days.

Additionally, researchers said the coronavirus has a higher basic reproductive number, which means that the average number of new infections that result from one infected person is higher compared to a person suffering from the flu.

“More people will need to get infected and become immune before the pandemic can end,” researchers noted.

The report also makes several recommendations for a better handling on the virus, such as a call on agencies to plan for worst-case scenarios and making plans for periodic resurgences.

At last check, there were more than 3.2 million confirmed cases around the world, with 234,000 deaths reported.

