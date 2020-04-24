US coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coronavirus has killed more than 50,000 people in the United States, just four days after passing 40,000 US deaths on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
As of Friday morning the total stands at 50,031, which is up 68 overnight, the data reveals.
There are nearly 3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
