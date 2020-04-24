Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

US coronavirus death toll tops 50,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coronavirus has killed more than 50,000 people in the United States, just four days after passing 40,000 US deaths on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning the total stands at 50,031, which is up 68 overnight, the data reveals.

There are nearly 3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus around the world.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News