Coronavirus drive-thru testing site pops up at San Francisco Kaiser hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kaiser Permanente hospitals are making it easier for you to get tested for coronavirus.
Video from San Francisco shows patients getting tested for the virus at a pop-up drive-thru site.
The tests are available to Kaiser members who meet the CDC criteria for testing and have a doctor’s order.
Patients must then go back home and self-quarantine while they wait for the results.
To find out where the closest test site is and to see if you qualify, make an appointment with your physician.
