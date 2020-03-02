Coronavirus evacuee released from quarantine in Texas later tested positive for coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KRON) – A person in San Antonio quarantined for the coronavirus had previously tested negative twice for the virus and as a result was released by the CDC.

But now that person is back in quarantine after a subsequent test came back positive, CNN reports.

The patient was evacuated from Wuhan, China on a government-chartered flight to Lackland Air Force Base and was released from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease, according to San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

“The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable,” Mayor Nirenberg tweeted.

Today we learned that the CDC mistakenly released a patient from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease who later returned a positive COVID-19 reading.



The fact that the CDC allowed the public to be exposed to a patient with a positive COVID-19 reading is unacceptable.



Full: pic.twitter.com/hE2xTMETw7 — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 2, 2020

According to officials, the person had been in quarantine for several weeks and tested negative for coronavirus on at least two occasions.

The person was then released after meeting the CDC’s criteria for release, which includes having no symptoms and two consecutive sets of negative tests collected more than 24 hours apart.

It’s unclear why an additional test was performed.

Officials said the person is not showing symptoms but could have potentially come into contact while out of isolation.

San Antonio Metropolitan Health District spokeswoman Michelle Vigil said the person released by the CDC was one of 11 presumptive positive cases her department is monitoring.

