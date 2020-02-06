Coronavirus fears ahead of San Francisco’s Lunar New Year Parade

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco’s Lunar New Year Parade is the largest Asian celebration outside of Asia and thousands of people come to check it out.

Organizers want to keep the number of spectators up, and not let coronavirus fears keep people away.

The finishing touches are happening now on the floats for the Chinese New Year Parade.

There is a lot of glitter, plus, red and gold sparkles. The year of the rat is well represented.

The coronavirus will not overshadow the celebrations.

“I don’t think people should put entire lives on hold and that we need to hole in our houses out of fear,” Stephanie Mufson said.

The coronavirus does have parade organizers worried about discrimination against the Asian community and what that will mean for attendance.

As the message on its website states, they are monitoring the situation but are not canceling the popular parade.

“We are confident in the city capability to form a response there is such a low risk come out and enjoy the parade as usual,” William Gee said.

Event organizer William Gee tells KRON4 the parade is a chance to celebrate Asain culture.

“We want to erase we don’t want to contribute to xenophobia to Asians in general or Asian events,” Gee said.

In Chinatown, the streets are set for Saturday. The ‘No Parking’ signs are up and stores are stocked.

Very few people are wearing masks, yet, some feel stigmatized by the health scare.

“Everywhere you turn, it’s a Chinese, oh my gosh, is he or she carry viruses and that’s dumb to think about that way,” Alice Chen said.

