Coronavirus has infected more than 28,200 people globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 28,200 people globally.

The latest figures as of Thursday in Beijing:

— China: 563 deaths and 28,018 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 22 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.

— Japan: 45

— Singapore: 28

— Thailand: 25

— South Korea: 23

— Australia: 14

— Germany: 13

— United States: 12

— Taiwan: 13

— Malaysia: 14

— Vietnam: 10

— France: 6

— United Arab Emirates: 5

— Canada: 4

— India: 3

— Philippines: 3 cases, including 1 death

— Russia: 2

— Italy: 2

— Britain: 2

— Belgium: 1

— Nepal: 1

— Sri Lanka: 1

— Sweden: 1

— Spain: 1

— Cambodia: 1

— Finland: 1

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 560 people and infected over 28,000 people – the vast majority in China.

Outside China, it has spread over 25 countries and territories, infecting more than 250 people and killing 2.

Close to 60 million people remain under lockdown in China, with three cities reporting over a thousand confirmed cases in each.

Here in the United States, there are now 12 cases of people infected, with 6 of those cases in California.

Closer to home in the Bay Area, just under 200 evacuees from Wuhan are under a two-week quarantine at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

Out of all those passengers on board the plane, there was a child who had a fever.

That child was taken to a hospital and is currently under observation.

The CDC says it will distribute 400 test kits for the coronavirus.

Each test kit can perform up to 800 patient samples and can detect the coronavirus from nasal or oral swabs.

Half of the kits will go to domestic laboratories and the other half will go to international labs.

Local health officials will be able to confirm cases themselves rather than waiting for the CDC.

