4 new coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County brings total to 24

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Health officials announced Friday there are four new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara County bringing the total up to 24.

County officials said an increase in cases in not unexpected.

Here’s a breakdown of the four new cases:

Adult male household contact of a previously confirmed case in Santa Clara County. He is under home isolation.

Female, who is hospitalized. This case is under investigation.

Male, who has recently traveled from India. He is hospitalized.

Male, who is isolated at home. This case is under investigation.

The four cases and unrelated and the Public Health Department will continue to identify anyone who has come into contact with these patients.

Latest on the coronavirus outbreak: