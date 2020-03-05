Coronavirus leads to cheaper gas prices in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus has led to cheaper gas prices across the United States, all in part due to a global drop in demand for oil.

The average price for a gallon of gas has fallen 6 cents over the past three weeks.

This could benefit US drivers for weeks to come, according to officials.

Most of the drop is from China, which normally is the biggest importer and second-largest consumer of oil in the world.

But it’s been buying less oil over the last few weeks as fewer people traveled within China, and the nation’s economic activity has largely shut down.

Gas prices in the Bay Area remain relatively low. In Oakland it’s $3.47 for a gallon of regular gas, while in San Francisco it’s going for $3.56. In San Jose, it’s $3.40.

