Coronavirus lingers in air of crowded spaces, new study reveals

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The coronavirus apparently lingers in the air in crowded spaces or rooms that lack ventilation, a new study published Monday in the journal Nature Research reveals.

Researchers at Wuhan University in China – where the outbreak is believed to have originated in late 2019 – created aerosol traps in and around two hospitals in the city.

They found high concentrations of the virus appeared in toilets and areas where large crowds were passing through, including an indoor space near one of the hospitals.

This was compared to the few aerosols discovered in supermarkets, residential buildings, and patient wards.

According to the study, especially high concentrations of the virus were found in areas where medical staff remove their personal protective equipment (PPE), which may suggest that particles contaminating their PPE become airborne again when they are removed.

Researchers said the study emphasizes how fundamental it is to limit crowds, ramp up sanitation efforts, and stresses the importance of ventilation.

At last check, there were nearly a million coronavirus cases in the United States alone, with close to three million confirmed cases worldwide.

There have been a total of 207,446 deaths across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins University.

