Coronavirus: Local health emergency extended in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) – Santa Clara County supervisors have extended a local health emergency due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The county first made a 7-day declaration last week.

The declaration and proclamation do not signify any particular increase in risk to the residents in Santa Clara County.

However, they do enable the county to more effectively respond to the outbreak, seek and utilize mutual aid, potentially obtain reimbursement, and ensure all public health professionals have necessary tools at their disposal to keep the community safe.

The local health emergency goes through March 11.

