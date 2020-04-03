Coronavirus outbreak at Orinda senior care facility infects 27 people

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — At least 27 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after an outbreak at a nursing facility in Orinda, health officials announced Friday.

Contra Costa Health Service said the outbreak at the Orinda Care Center has not resulted in any deaths.

Health officials began investigation earlier this week when two staff members sought medical care. The two employees tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday along with two patients at the facility.

CCHS tested all patients and staff Thursday. While results continue to return, 24 residents and three staff members came back with positive test results.

Two residents who tested positive are receiving care at local hospitals.

Staff and residents who do not have serious symptoms are medically isolated but not hospitalized.

“The situation is very serious, and we are deeply concerned about residents of our senior care facilities in Contra Costa County,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “That is why we need everyone to follow the stay-at-home order, social distancing guidance and other measures in recent health orders – to protect the people in our community who are vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19.”

According to CCHS, Orinda Care Center is a skilled nursing facility with 45 residents and is following all health recommendations to prevent further spread of the virus.

Health officials are now in the early stages of investigating and testing at two other senior care facilities in the county.

“Public Health has prepared for the possibility of outbreaks happening in skilled nursing facilities and other congregate care settings, and we have provided clear guidance for facilities in responding and controlling the spread of illness,” Contra Costa Public Health Director Dan Peddycord said. “We are working closely with the facilities now to protect residents and staff.”

In Contra Costa County, five people have died and more than 300 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

