Coronavirus outbreak: Santa Clara County declares local health emergency

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — County officials declared a local health emergency in Santa Clara County Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials stressed that this does not mean there is an increased risk to the public.

The declaration helps ensure that the county is prepared to respond effectively to the outbreak and allows them to receive mutual aid resources from the state of California and other jurisdictions.

Two people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Santa Clara County.

The two cases are not related and the county says there is no evidence that there is a person to person spread of the new virus in the county.

Both patients, a man and a woman, recently traveled to Wuhan, China and have stayed home since returning to the U.S. except to seek medical attention.

The official declaration for a local health emergency, and a proclamation of a local emergency, was presented to the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors Monday.

The Board of Supervisors was asked to ratify and extend the declaration and proclamation for 30 days.

The resolution was passed unanimously Monday afternoon.

The new virus has infected more than 40,000 people globally and killed over 900, with the vast majority of cases in China.

