Coronavirus outbreak: What will remain open during Bay Area shelter-at-home?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As Bay Area residents prepare to remain in their homes starting Monday at midnight in an effort to reduce the spreading of the coronavirus, essential services will remain open.
Officials announced that six Bay Area counties are ordered to stay at home and only leave for essential needs. The order will be effective through April 7 as essential government services will continue, such as:
- City Hall
- Police Departments
- Fire Departments
- Transit
- Sanitation
- Trash pick up
- Airports
San Francisco Mayor London Breed ensures grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks will also remain open. Adding that non-essential services such as bars and gyms will close. Restaurants will be open but will be take-out only.
Despite the new restrictions Mayor Breed encourages the community to remain calm and practice social distancing to reduce possible spreading of the coronavirus.
“These measures will be disruptive to everyday to day-to-day life but there is no need to panic,” Breed said.
Counties ordered to shelter-at-home:
- San Francisco
- Santa Clara
- San Mateo
- Marin
- Contra Costa
- Alameda
