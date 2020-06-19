Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, WHO warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The World Health Organization said Thursday the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating as some countries report a surge in new cases, with nearly half of those cases in the Americas, Reuters reports.

More than 8.5 million people are reported to have been infected by the coronavirus around the world, and more than 456,000 people have died, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual briefing at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. “The virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible.”

In addition to the Americas, a large number of cases are apparently coming from South Asia and the Middle East, according to Tedros.

Brazil has the world’s worst outbreak outside the United States, with nearly one million confirmed cases and more than 47,000 deaths, according to the latest data.

The update from WHO comes as new COVID-19 cases are rising in 23 US states, with 10 seeing their highest single-day increases.

States continue to push forward with reopenings, but ultimately reopenings vary county to county.

On Friday, both Alameda and Sonoma counties announced the reopening of gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors, and more, while down south in San Diego County, officials paused any further reopenings due to a recent rash in new outbreaks.

