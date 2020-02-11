Coronavirus patient mistakenly released from California hospital

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Health officials say they accidentally let a patient who tested positive for the coronavirus leave a California hospital.

According to officials, the patient evacuated from China and arrived in the US last week.

The patient in question and three others were treated in a San Diego hospital until initial tests found they did not have the virus.

All four were then released, but officials say they were not allowed back into the public.

Instead, they returned to a 14-day federal quarantine.

According to the CDC, further testing revealed that one of the patients actually tested positive for the virus.

That patient returned to the hospital and is reportedly doing well.

