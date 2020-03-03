Coronavirus patient under isolation in Florida is a California resident: officials

TAMPA, Fla. (KRON) – The latest person being tested and under isolation for coronavirus in Florida is a California resident, according to officials.

KRON4’s sister station WFLA reports the third person tested “presumptive positive” for the virus, meaning the person tested positive for COVID-19 through state labs but is awaiting further confirmation from the CDC.

According to the governor’s office, the third patient is the sister of the coronavirus patient in Hillsborough County.

The California resident remains under isolation in Florida.

Officials said the roommate of the third patient is also in isolation but has not tested positive for the virus at this time.

Worldwide, the coronavirus has killed more than 3,100 people, the vast majority in mainland China.

There are now over 90,000 global cases, with infections in more than 70 countries and territories.

