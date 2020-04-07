Six Bay Area counties extend campus closures through rest of 2019-2020 school year

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Six Bay Area counties announced Tuesday the closures of their public schools will be extended through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The counties included are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and San Francisco.

Schools are still in session but will use at-home distance learning formats instead.

“I want to be clear: the 2019-2020 school year has not ended,” said San Francisco Unified School Distict Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. “Learning will continue to the greatest extent possible through both digital and non-digital interactive teacher-led learning.”

This comes a week after the state’s Superintendent Tony Thurmond sent a letter to school districts saying it was unlikely public school students in California will be able to return to campus before the end of the school year.

SFUSD officials said that while learning activities are being offered currently, a more robust program will begin on April 13.

They also said they are working to provide devices and WiFi to students who don’t have access to a computer.

Bay Area schools will continue to use campus facilities to distribute school meals and provide childcare or supervision when needed.

