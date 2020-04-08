Live Now
Coronavirus: Six dead, 85 infected at two nursing facilities in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Six people have died and dozens of people are ill after coronavirus outbreaks at two seperate nursing facilities in Alameda County.

At least 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gateway Care and Rehab Center in Hayward, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram.

Balram said 24 staff members and 35 residents at Gateway Care have COVID-19. Of those 35 residents, six have passed away.

At East Bay Post-Acute in Castro Valley, 17 employees and nine residents have tested positive for the virus. No deaths have been reported at the Castro Valley facility.

The Public Health Department said they conducted onsite visits and are providing support and guidance to control the spread of COVID-19 within the facilities.

On Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area eclipsed 4,000 and the death toll rose to 115.

