Costco selling COVID-19 test kits

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Get your membership cards out — Costco is now selling COVID-19 test kits.

Buyers can choose from a kit that costs $129.99 and one that costs $139.99, which includes video observation.

The saliva PCR test kits don’t use the aggressive nasal swab that many who have been tested may be used to. United States residents can get their results within three days of the lab receiving the test.

Costco says the “PCR tests are the gold standard testing method with the most accurate sensitivity and specificity currently on the market,” and the testing manufacturer says “the PCR test is the most sensitive testing option available today.”

Costco.com

The website says to register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test. A coupon code will be redeemable here to get the test kit shipped.

As of now, the tests can only be purchased online and are not available in Pennsylvania, Nevada or Maryland.

Latest Stories: