Couple gets married via live stream after canceling wedding due to coronavirus

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — March 28, 2020 will forever be a day that Christopher and Crystal Sumey of Akron won’t soon forget.

“God is not going to let us be separated, he had a plan for us to be together, we had a date and society says we couldn’t have that date,” said Christopher Sumey.

This date was supposed to be one of the best days of their lives, surrounded by family and friends on their wedding day, but with a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple had to say ‘I do’ to family and friends via a live stream.

“It’s awesome, it’s awesome, I’m glad we are able to do that, God is good, God is good,” said Kristy Owen, who watched the wedding ceremony from her car outside the church.

Little did the couple know, that while they were exchanging vows inside Movement Church in Akron, their church family was outside watching the live stream on their mobile devices. They had a special surprise for the couple.

“A little thing for the bride and the groom to let them know that our church, even though we can’t be in with their wedding service due to this coronavirus that we can still show them love and support,” said church member Larry Seeley.

As the bride and groom emerged from the church, the couple was greeted by their church family who honked their horns and flashed their lights on their cars to let the newly married couple know that they were not forgotten on this special day.

“We had no clue. With everything going on, we didn’t want everyone coming out of the house, but it’s awesome that our church family showed up to support us,” said Christopher. “It means a ton, they are not just family of our church, they are family of our hearts,” said his wife Crystal.

The Sumey’s plan to celebrate their wedding with all their family and friends in June.

Latest News Headlines: