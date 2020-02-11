Couple on coronavirus-quarantined cruise ship order wine via drone

YOKOHAMA, Japan (KRON) – Desperate times call for desperate measures…

Cue the drone, folks!

As the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues to be quarantined at the Yokohama port off the coast of Japan, one couple decided to make the best of the situation by reportedly getting wine delivered to their cabin via drone.

Jan and Dave Biskin – who are among the 2,600 passengers aboard the quarantined cruise ship – had the wine delivered on Thursday, two days after the ship’s quarantine began on Feb. 4.

“On a lighter note in the middle of the [chaos] yesterday we get a ring from our wine club… we have arranged for 2 cases to be delivered by Drone,” the Binskins wrote on their shared Facebook page.

“Naked Wine Club [you’re] incredible,” they wrote. “Just got the first drop thank god for drones. The Japanese Coast Guard did not know what the f**k was going on.”

The couple has since kept friends and family updated with photos of what’s going on aboard the ship.

According to the Biskins, Princess has informed its passengers that they will be refunding their cruises plus any costs, as well as adding on an additional cruise of the same value.

The Associated Press reports there were at least 66 new cases of the coronavirus on the quarantined ship, bringing the total number of cases to 135.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 40,000 people, with the death toll rising to 1,000 in mainland China.

