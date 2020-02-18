Couple shares experience after being quarantined on Diamond Princess cruise ship

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Hundreds of Americans quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan have returned to the U.S. which is relief for a Bay Area woman whose parents were just evacuated from that ship.

Kron4’s Dan Kerman spoke to the father who is now quarantined in Texas.

John and his wife Carol Montgomery were cruising Southeast Asia when the outbreak ocurred.

John Montgomery explains, “We felt that the longer we were on the ship the more risk we were going to have to catch the virus.”

Other than walking the upper decks for fresh air, the couple spent most of their time in a small windowless cabin, and each day the numbers of those coming down with the virus kept increasing.

John said, “There was something drastically wrong with the thinking about how people catch the virus, it must be airborne I think.”

It also worried their daughter Nichole, who started a writing letter campaign to congressional representatives to get her parents off the ship and back to the U.S. soil.

Nichole Hsu spoke about the fear she endured while waiting for her parents to return home, “The days went on and the cases continued to increase every day it was a nightmare.”

Monday morning the Montgomery’s were among the 300 Americans who flew back to the United States.

John Montgomery spoke to Kron 4’s Dan Kerman after he arrived.

“There was just a massive sense of relief to be back and to know that America in general was taking care of us. As we walked into the hanger everyone started clapping it was a great moment to be welcomed back to the USA,” John said.

John had nothing but nice things to say about the crew, in fact he’s worried about them and everyone else still on the ship. He thinks they’ll need to be evaluated as well.

John and his wife now will now start 14 days of quarantine at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

