COVID-19 booster shot rollout in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – People in Sonoma County can roll up their sleeves again for a third COVID dose.

The booster shot is available to people who received their last Pfizer shot at least six months ago.

77% of the area’s population is fully vaccinated.

However, it’s unclear how many residents meet the qualifications.

The extra dose is available to people

– who are 65 years or older

– 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions

– 18 years or older and at risk of being exposed to COVID because of their job

Local pharmacies and health care providers are offering the booster shot, but it’s not available to people who received the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Sonoma County’s health department is focusing its vaccine supply on the 23% of unvaccinated residents.

The county’s health officer says this will save lives and protect the community.

The process to sign up for a booster shot is similar to getting the first and second Pfizer vaccine.

Go online through MyTurn, and click on the third dose and follow the steps.