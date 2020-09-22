COVID-19 cases trend downward in Bay Area as US passes grim milestone of 200K+ deaths

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The US has passed a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic — 200,000 deaths.

That is more than any other country.

Here in the Bay Area, the number of cases has actually been dropping but there is also cause for concern.

Counties are starting to reopen but there may also be trouble on the horizon.

Across all nine counties of the Bay Area, the overall number of new daily coronavirus cases has been trending downward for weeks.

After peaking in July and August, the Bay Area has made good progress on slowing the spread of the virus.

“I think we are doing really well as a region,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

Dr. George Rutherford is a professor of epidemiology at UCSF. He attributes that success to things like social distancing and mask-wearing.

“Those things have been key. The fact that not everyone is doing it sort of speaks to the power of it. You can have fewer than perfect adherence and still see these major, major effects,” Rutherford said.

But nationwide there is evidence that the US is entering a third wave of coronavirus infections.

A chart from the CDC shows that the number of daily new cases is rising after weeks of trending downward.

Dr. Rutherford says this third wave hasn’t hit California yet but that it could.

“We don’t see evidence yet in either the Bay Area or California but it’s something to be cautious about, something that’s one of these sobering things lying out there for us to deal with,” Rutherford said.

Dr. Rutherford is also concerned about what happens when kids go back to school and people return to work over the winter and whether or not that could lead to the virus spreading.

Latest Stories