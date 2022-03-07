SAN FRANCISO (KRON) — As more places remove mask mandates some people may be fearful of catching COVID-19, especially if they’ve avoided it for the last two years.

However, people who weren’t infected should approach the guidelines differently, one doctor says.

UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong says the chances of catching COVID-19, despite less masking and more people returning to work in-person are low, he expects it to be even slimmer in the coming weeks, specifically in early April.

“Given the low level of virus circulating in the community chances of you getting it is much lower than even like two weeks ago,” Chin-Hong says.

If someone was to get COVID-19 for the first time now, the medical field has advanced their knowledge of clinical care for the virus, Chin-Hong adds. People who think they haven’t gotten COVID-19 in the past most likely have contracted it and didn’t know about it, he reported.

“We know from the CDC data that about twice as many people in the country, in general, got exposed to COVID than the official counts so it means that a lot of people are having mild symptoms or no symptoms,” said Chin-Hong.

According to Chin-Hong, people who should be concerned about catching the virus despite lower infection levels should be unvaccinated people, people older than 65 who haven’t been boosted, those with a compromised immune system, and anyone who lives with those three groups.

“If your vaccinated and boosted for most people you’re not going to get really ill,” Chin-Hong says.

However, he emphasizes people shouldn’t try to get the virus.

Chin-Hong recommends everyone wear their mask and navigate the world responsibility.