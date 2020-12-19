COVID-19 hot spots: Which Bay Area neighborhoods are most impacted

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area residents are all under the new stay-at-home order but when it comes to the spread of COVID-19, some neighborhoods are more impacted than others.

KRON4 took a look at several dashboards and maps from Bay Area health department websites for information regarding COVID-19 hot spot cities, neighborhoods, and zip codes.

In the city and county of San Francisco looking at the number of new cases per 10,000 residents confirmed within the last 30 days.

The dark green color on the map showing the most cases is in Bayview-Hunters Point, 558 new cases, and the Mission District where there are 627 new cases of the virus.

Viewing the real-time data from across the Bay in Alameda County.

The map also uses darker colors for COVID-19 hot spot cities and zip codes.

Among the highest is East Oakland’s 94601 zip code with over 3200 total cases, and the city of Hayward with over 2800 total cases.

San Mateo County Health dashboard shows over 20,000 COVID-19 cases. Here cases are listed by individual cities.

Among the highest totals are:

Daly City with over 2,900 cases

East Palo Alto with over 2,300

Over 2,700 in Redwood City

More than 2,000 in South San Francisco

The vast majority of this group is in Santa Clara County, where the cumulative total is 53,885 cases of the virus. A 7-day rolling average of 1,170 new cases.

The dark blue on the map shows hot spot cities stretching from Mountain View, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Jose, Campbell, and as far south as Morgan Hill.