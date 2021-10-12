COVID-19 misinformation declared a public health crisis in Contra Costa County

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – COVID-19 misinformation was declared an urgent public health crisis by the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

This will direct health officials to ‘correct vaccine myths and other falsehoods being purveyed in public discourse.’

Supervisors John Gioia and Karen Mitchoff sponsored the resolution.

“Vaccine and COVID-19 misinformation is directly responsible for limiting vaccination rates and allowing this pandemic to unnecessarily harm residents, especially those in communities of color,” Supervisor Gioia said. “Equity in public health is my highest priority, and misinformation is especially dangerous because it ultimately harms the most vulnerable.”

According to the resolution:

“Health misinformation has significantly undermined public health efforts and the unmitigated proliferation of health misinformation has created a culture of mistrust and has prolonged the COVID-19 pandemic, endangering the health and safety of all Contra Costa County residents.”

Data shows that the county has more than 95,000 COVID-19 cases and 921 deaths. At this time, more than 87% of eligible residents have one dose of the vaccine, and 82% are fully vaccinated.

Contra Costa County has also been the leader of protocols to help limit the spread of the virus.

County health services will continue to share facts and scientific information in order to correct the myths and misinformation.