COVID-19 outbreak reported at San Francisco homeless shelter

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health is monitoring a large COVID outbreak at the Division Circle Navigation Center in the Mission District.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the outbreak was first discovered at the facility last week.

Right now, there’s no definitive number of cases confirmed, but there are reports that it could be as high as 50.

According to the Department of Public Health, many of those who tested positive, are “asymptomatic” with some guests experiencing mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney posted to Twitter saying “even with precautions, people living together in large congregate settings will lead to people getting sick.”

The Division Street Nav Center recently saw a huge COVID outbreak. Even with precautions, people living together in large congregate settings will lead to people getting sick. We should be bringing people into non-congregate settings like hotels instead. — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) December 30, 2021

Haney went on to say that “we should be bringing people into non-congregate settings like hotels instead.”

San Francisco has one the America’s highest vaccination rates.

According to the Department of Public Health, 81% of San Franciscans have received two doses of the vaccine but that number is believed to be much lower for the unhoused.

Last year, the city’s largest shelter, MSC South, saw one of the largest outbreaks at a shelter, when more than 90-residents and 10-staff members tested positive.

Both MSC South and the Division Circle Navigation Center are operated by the Saint Vincent De Paul Society.

KRON4 reached out to the organization and the San Francisco Department of Homelessness and Housing Services which funds the shelters, for comment.

So far, we have yet to hear back.