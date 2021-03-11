COVID-19 pandemic: One year later

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – One year ago, today KRON4’s Maureen Kelly was jammed in a pack of journalists inside San Francisco City Hall as Mayor London Breed announced that the city was banning events of 1000 or more.

Not yet notified of the ban, crowds were lined up to watch the stage play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the Curran Theater with only one person spotted wearing a mask.

March 17, 2020: Shelter in place orders would go into effect in San Francisco and five Bay Area counties that shut down all but essential businesses. The state would follow suit a few days later.

The city’s aggressive action and its residents complying with the lockdown to bend the curve is credited with saving potentially thousands of lives.

San Francisco should be so proud. The mayor reflected on the past year as she walked with city crews doing a deep clean of Fillmore’s commercial corridor.

“I know it’s been challenging, I know it’s been hard for families, for seniors, for kids, for everyone but at the end of the day, I’m really proud of what we’ve done here. One of the densest cities in the country, we have one of the lowest infection rates we have one of the lowest death rates,” Mayor London Breed said.

One year later and vaccines are no longer a hope, but a reality with three now being administered in San Francisco.

The pandemic’s economic impact remains visible but the mayor says more potential relaxing of health orders is on the horizon.

San Francisco could enter the orange tier around March 24th and there is still a need for its citizens and visitors to remain vigilant.

“We still have some road ahead of us and once we get through this, we’re gonna be much more appreciative about our relationship to come together and just see a concert or see a performance. I can’t wait until that day, it’s coming but we’re just gonna appreciate that in life so much more,” Breed said.

The mayor said it’s a tough year but we’ll get through this because we already have.