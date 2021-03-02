COVID-19 reopening: What you can (and can’t) do in the red tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Welcome to the red tier!
As COVID-19 decreases across the state, five Bay Area counties are now in the red tier of reopening as of Tuesday, March 2.
But with all the shifts, it can be a lot to figure out what’s allowed.
San Mateo and Marin counties entered the red tier last week. Now, Napa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have joined in.
Here’s how each tier is organized, from most COVID risk, most restrictions; to least COVID risk, fewest restrictions:
And here’s a live look at what tier each county is in, and what that means:
During a press conference, Tuesday San Francisco Mayor London Breed urged residents to continue wearing masks and social distancing even though the city is reopening.
“When your waiter walks up to your table, put your mask on. When you go to the restroom, put your mask on,” she said.
What changed?
Restaurants:
- Red tier – Indoor dining opens at 25% capacity
- Purple tier – Only outdoor dining or takeout allowed
Gyms:
- Red tier – Open indoors at 10% capacity
- Purple tier – Open outdoors only
Museums, zoos, aquariums:
- Red tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity
- Purple tier – Open outdoors only
Retail:
- Red tier – Open indoors at 50% capacity,
- Purple tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity
Churches
- Red: Indoor activities must be limited to 25% of capacity
- Purple: Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and must be limited to 25% of capacity
Hair salons and personal care services
- Red tier – Can open indoors with modifications
- Purple tier – Outdoor only with modifications
Movie theaters
- Red tier – Open indoor at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less
- Purple tier – Outdoor only with modifications
Shopping centers
- Red tier – Open indoors at 50% capacity
- Purple tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity
Schools
- Red tier – Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction
- Purple tier – Schools may reopen for in-person instruction with phased reopening
To qualify for the red tier, which is still considered to have a ‘substantial’ COVID transmission risk, these are the metrics to fall under:
- 4.0 – 7.0 New COVID-19 cases per day per 100K
- 5.0 – 8.0% Positivity rate (7-day average)
- 5.3 – 8.0% Health equity quartile positivity rate