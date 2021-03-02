COVID-19 reopening: What you can (and can’t) do in the red tier

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Welcome to the red tier!

As COVID-19 decreases across the state, five Bay Area counties are now in the red tier of reopening as of Tuesday, March 2.

But with all the shifts, it can be a lot to figure out what’s allowed.

San Mateo and Marin counties entered the red tier last week. Now, Napa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have joined in.

Here’s how each tier is organized, from most COVID risk, most restrictions; to least COVID risk, fewest restrictions:

And here’s a live look at what tier each county is in, and what that means:

During a press conference, Tuesday San Francisco Mayor London Breed urged residents to continue wearing masks and social distancing even though the city is reopening.

“When your waiter walks up to your table, put your mask on. When you go to the restroom, put your mask on,” she said.

What changed?

Restaurants:

Red tier – Indoor dining opens at 25% capacity

– Indoor dining opens at 25% capacity Purple tier – Only outdoor dining or takeout allowed

Gyms:

Red tier – Open indoors at 10% capacity

– Open indoors at 10% capacity Purple tier – Open outdoors only

Museums, zoos, aquariums:

Red tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity

– Open indoors at 25% capacity Purple tier – Open outdoors only

Retail:

Red tier – Open indoors at 50% capacity,

– Open indoors at 50% capacity, Purple tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity

Churches

Red : Indoor activities must be limited to 25% of capacity

: Indoor activities must be limited to 25% of capacity Purple: Indoor activities are strongly discouraged and must be limited to 25% of capacity

Hair salons and personal care services

Red tier – Can open indoors with modifications

– Can open indoors with modifications Purple tier – Outdoor only with modifications

Movie theaters

Red tier – Open indoor at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less

– Open indoor at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less Purple tier – Outdoor only with modifications

Shopping centers

Red tier – Open indoors at 50% capacity

– Open indoors at 50% capacity Purple tier – Open indoors at 25% capacity

Schools

Red tier – Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction

– Schools may reopen fully for in-person instruction Purple tier – Schools may reopen for in-person instruction with phased reopening

To qualify for the red tier, which is still considered to have a ‘substantial’ COVID transmission risk, these are the metrics to fall under: