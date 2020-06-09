COVID-19 still a concern: Health officials warn people as counties reopen, protests continue

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – With counties reopening, coupled with many recent protests, health officials are sending out a reminder that COVID-19 is not over and people who do go out to protest, shop, or eat, need to take precaution to protect yourselves and others.

With more and more counties opening up, and more and more people taking to the streets to protest, one could deduce the COVID-19 pandemic is behind us.

“In 21 states, the rates are going up, the case rates are going up and they’re going down in just a handful of state,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

UCSF Epidemiology Professor Dr. George Rutherford says the virus is not behind us.

“California is one of those states it’s going up. That’s due to transmission in Southern California and to a certain extent in the San Joaquin Valley. In the Bay Area we are flat,” Rutherford said.

There’s been a lot of concern about how protests might lead to a surge in cases.

It’s early but so far Rutherford says the data doesn’t show that’s happening and in fact he says he’s more concerned about the behavior he saw in other parts of the country over the Memorial Day weekend.

“Some of the pictures I saw were two story bars chalked full of people no more than 9-inches apart and no one wearing a mask. That’s a recipe for disaster in these circumstances. And I would much prefer to be in a crowd with masks on that are close linked in arms marching than in a bar like that. It’s just the chances of exposure are so much higher,” Rutherford said.

Bottom line, Rutherford says if we are to keep this virus in check until there is a vaccine, people must wear their masks.

“This is a virus that doesn’t listen to political pronouncements, the news cycle, doesn’t read the paper, is not on the internet, it just wants to reproduce. That’s what it’s programmed to do and if you get in its way it will reproduce in you,” Rutherford said.

Health experts say the idea of controlling the virus means identifying those who are positive and tracking down those who that person exposed.

They say if case counts continue to rise, that will become a lot more difficult to do.

