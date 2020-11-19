COVID-19 surge puts schools in jeopardy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Unified School District was planning to start bringing back half of its 28,000 students for in-person learning on January 5th.

But a surge in COVID-19 cases has dropped Santa Clara County two spots from the orange tier to the purple tier meaning in-person learning could be delayed.

“We have committed to the community that we will only bring students back if the county is in the orange or yellow tier on the state blueprint,” said Jennifer Maddox with San Jose Unified School District 18.

That’s more restrictive than state guidelines which allow schools to open once they are in the red tier for two weeks.

But the district’s more conservative stance is sitting fine with teachers.

“There is a great deal of anxiety about returning too soon and a great deal of relief that we are going to slow it down,” San Jose Teachers Association president Patrick Bernhardt said.

Still, the district is moving full steam ahead with scheduling and workflow plans, so once the county returns to the orange tier, schools can safely reopen.

“Students will be 6 feet apart, and that’s during lunch and recess and in the classroom wearing masks all day.”

Interestingly, the San Jose Unified School District just surveyed parents to find out who wants their kids to return to in-person learning.

Only 40% answered they wanted their kids back in the classroom.

