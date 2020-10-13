COVID-19 transmission fell when enforcing masks, restrictions in AZ

An official checks the body temperature of a man outside a polling station during Tajikistan’s presidential election in Dushanbe on October 11, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by STRINGER / AFP) (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

(KRON) — Widespread efforts to enforce face masks and increase sanitation helped prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state of Arizona, according to the CDC.

A report observed the trend over a nearly eight month period, from January 22 to August 7, 2020. It says COVID-19 cases in Arizona stabilized and then decreased beginning about two weeks after mask mandates and sanitation was enforced.

“Further decreases [in COVID-19 cases] were observed during July 13–August 7, after statewide limitations and closures of certain services and businesses,” according to the report.

After Arizona ended its stay-at-home order on May 15, the state saw a 151% increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the month that followed. The report says new daily cases were at 808 on June 1, and on June 15 it rose to 2,026 new daily cases.

The report says:

“The 7-day moving average of daily cases peaked during June 29–July 2 (range = 4,148–4,377), stabilized during July 3–12 (range = 3,609–4,160), and subsequently decreased 75% from July 13 (3,506) to August 7 (867).“

During that time, Arizona implemented mitigation efforts such as:

Limiting organized public events to fewer than 50 persons (with some exceptions)

Closing bars, gyms, movie theaters, and water parks and recreational tubing facilities from June 29

Limiting indoor dining to fewer than 50% capacity with 6 ft distance between customers from July 9

Before June 17, Arizona was not widely enforcing wearing masks.

The CDC did say other factors could have influenced the changes, such as travel restrictions, neighboring state mitigation measures, and individual choices to follow safety protocols before widespread enforcement.

The report also said federal health centers as well as health centers run by indigenous communities were not required to comply with state reporting rules, so the completeness of reporting by those centers is unknown.

And the CDC maintains that Arizona’s trends may not be representative of other states due to differences in population.

